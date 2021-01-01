From evesky

CJshop Projector Stand Household 360 Degree Adjustable Projector Ceiling Mount Bracket Stand Holder Aluminum Alloy 22CM Mini Wall Projector Bracket.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Suitable for most single-hole equipment with 1/4 inch screw holes The metal weighted balance base is safer. Aluminium camera stand, the CNC numerical control lathe processing, flexible turn 360 degrees, easy installation and simple. Surface treatment: the high temperature electrostatic spraying silver, durable, don't fall off, is a special engineering preferred. Packaged included: 1x Projector Bracket Holder (not included other devices)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com