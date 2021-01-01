CitySmart EVA Pro Travel Business Commuter and CheckpointFriendly Backpack with Multiple Pockets Back Panel Support Trolley Strap Protective Sleeve.

Best Quality Guranteed. Patented checkpoint-friendly design Extra-large main compartment (10.5' x 4' x 14') Works with 16' Laptops and under. The laptop bags come in a range of sizes to fit laptops from 12 to 17, with many models accommodating a range of sizes due to their multi-fit cradle. The bags fit 15 and 16 laptops. Please note that these measurements are based on your laptops screen size. The laptop bags also come with a dedicated tablet compartment to fit devices up to 12.9. This prevents your tablet or laptop from becoming damaged in transit Adjustable padded shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry. Integrated trolley strap for easier travel. Laptop Compartment:10.43 inch x 15.23 inch (W x H) Dimension:13.50 x 18.25 x 8.75(W x H x D).Capacity:26 Liters Limited warranty does not cover products purchased from 3rd party sellers