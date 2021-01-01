CityLite Laptop Briefcase Shoulder Messenger Bag with Padded Sleeve for 14Inch Laptop Black CVR400

Best Quality Guranteed. Pass-through trolley strap slips onto roller bags for convenient travel Dedicated laptop compartment ensures you dont need to remove your laptop. Case unzips to lay flat for quick trips through airport screening Softly lined, dedicated tablet compartment with hook and loop closure keeps your tablet safe from scratches and dings Front zippered workstation secures and organizes other devices and supplies, additional soft-lined stash pocket keeps small items handy; document pocket holds travel docs TSA checkpoint friendly: dedicated laptop compartment ensures you don't need to remove your laptop; case unzips to lay flat for quick trips through airport screening Grab the comfort-grip handle or attach the padded shoulder strap for hands-free transport Patented DOME protection safeguards your laptop screen from weight and pressure Padded Sleeve Protects