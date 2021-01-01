Trademark Fine Art 'City of Lights' Canvas Art by Philippe Hugonnard White Matte, Black Frame

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features the blur of lights from the traffic on a Chinese street at night. Philippe Hugonnard is a French photographer based in Paris. Born in 1972, his interest in new technologies led him to take up digital photography at a very early age, and eventually receive a diploma in applied arts. He explores the many ways in which this medium makes it possible to create original works of art. He loves traveling the world, and seeks to capture the dizzying beauty of wide open spaces, the tumult of megalopolises, and signs of human absence and presence. In his desire to discover new things and share these discoveries with others, he presents a changing world: our world. An 8x10 giclee print under acrylic in an 11x14 black frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.