City Map I by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (90867Z-18)

City Map I by NW Art evokes the hustle and bustle of a busy cosmopolitan center. The abstract painting by Charles McMullen is made up of square paint blotches and straight brush strokes representing buildings and streets. With its urban theme and colorful palette, it's the perfect modern wall dÃ©cor for a contemporary residential or commercial space. This giclÃ©e print is produced using archival inks for authentic colors and details that last. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.