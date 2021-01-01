From wijck
WIJCK - City Liquid Hand Soap - Los Angeles
Bring back memories of the most iconic cities with this hand soap from WIJCK. Contained within a chic recycled black bottle, this beautifully scented natural soap will keep skin feeling clean, soft and hydrated. Key features: * Fragrance notes: lemon, orange, petitgrain, anise, coconut, amber, velvet, birch * Size: 500ml * Dimensions: Ø8xH17cm * Natural ingredients * Bottle with pump nozzle * Recycled plastic bottle * In glossy black