Michael Miller City Hoppers City Adventure Blue, Quilting Fabric by the Yard

Designed by Lisa Glanz for Michael Miller this printed cotton fabric collection is inspired by an appetite for exploration and adventure. City Hoppers takes you on a magical journey of discovery. This lightweight fabric is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. Colors include blue green red yellow pink orange purple and white. Fabric Type: 100% Cotton 44'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 44'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 44'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Gentle/Tumble Dry Low