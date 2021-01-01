From noritake
City Dawn Covered 53 fl oz. Vegetable Bowl
City Dawn Covered 53 fl oz. Vegetable Bowl features an intricate and geometric design of gold and silver triangles that work together to capture the eye. The bowl is inspired by a Japanese traditional geometric pattern. It presents a monotone gradation using both glossy platinum and matte gray color. Because of this color combination, this sophisticated motif gives a different impression from Japanese tradition. Rather it evokes a city skyline such as New York City or Chicago.