Brooklyn + Max City 34 inch Wide Contemporary Rectangle Storage Ottoman in Stone Grey Faux Leather

Why sacrifice function for beauty. For a stylish solution to your storage needs, look no further than the City Rectangular Storage Ottoman. The unit is made from durable Stone Grey Faux Leather and is extra strong and durable featuring a beautiful tufted exterior and large storage interior. Whether you use this ottoman in your entryway, living room, family room, basement or bedroom, it will allow you to hide away all that mess. This attractive ottoman comes in eight colors - Brown, Black, Cream, Red Blue, Stone Grey and Chocolate Brown faux leather and Cloud Grey Linen look fabric.