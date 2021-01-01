Brooklyn + Max City 34 inch Wide Contemporary Rectangle Storage Ottoman in Soft Blue Faux Leather

Why sacrifice function for beauty. For a stylish solution to your storage needs, look no further than the City Rectangular Storage Ottoman. The unit is made from durable Soft Blue Faux Leather and is extra strong and durable featuring a beautiful tufted leather exterior and large storage interior. Whether you use this ottoman in your entryway, living room, family room, basement or bedroom, it will allow you to hide away all that mess. This attractive ottoman comes in five colors - Brown, black, cream, Red and blue.