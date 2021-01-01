From runway avenue
Runway Avenue Cities and Skylines Wall Art Canvas Prints 'Paris 1889' European Cities - Blue, Green
Advertisement
Paris 1889, is a skillfully made Traditional art piece by real artists. With an overarching Blue color, this fine art print by Runway Avenue is the perfect finishing touch to your home décor theme. Features:This art piece has a vertical orientationTown & City design with a European Cities theme to bring you the perfect wall artSustainable and forest friendlyProfessionally hand stretched in a 1.5 inch-thick sustainable wood frameArrives ready to hang with pre-installed hooks for easy hanging. Nail and hanger also includedPrinted using ultra-premium and fade resistant inks to guarantee high definition and vivid colorsAvailable in several size options