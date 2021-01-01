Thermador CIT36XWBB Masterpiece® 36 Inch Wide 6 Burner Frameless Freedom® Induction Cooktop Dark Gray Cooking Appliances Cooktops Induction Cooktops

Thermador CIT36XWBB Masterpiece 36 Inch Wide 6 Burner Frameless Freedom Induction Cooktop Features:Induction cooktops heat faster than traditional gas or electric cooktops6 induction elements provide plenty of versatility for all your cooking needsSmooth top allows for quick and easy cleaningTouch controls offer precise temperature control ensuring your food is cooked exactly the way you wantManufacturer warranty includes 2 year limited coverageProduct Technologies:Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™: The Home Connect™ app allows you to venture far beyond controlling your Wi-Fi kitchen appliances from your mobile device. Enabled in every product category, Home Connect™ is your portal to more exceptional culinary experiences. Explore the possibilities across two newly redesigned collections: Masterpiece® and Professional.Specifications:Middle Burner Watts: 5500Number of Burners: 6Fuel Type: ElectricCutout Depth: 19-7/8"Cutout Height: 4-1/8"Cutout Width: 34-3/4"Depth: 21-1/4"Height: 4-1/8"Width: 37" Induction Cooktops Dark Gray