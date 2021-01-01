From cisco systems, inc.
Cisco WS-CE500-24TT Catalyst Express 500-24TT Switch
General InformationManufacturer: Cisco Systems, IncManufacturer Part Number: WS-CE500-24TTManufacturer Website Address: http://www. cisco. comBrand Name: CiscoProduct Line: CatalystProduct Series: 500Product Model: 500-24TTProduct Name: Catalyst Express 500-24TT SwitchMarketing Information: Cisco Catalyst Express 500 switch deliver Cisco class networking tailored for businesses with up to 250 employees. Powered by Cisco Systems technology, this family of Layer 2-managed Fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet switch offers nonblocking, wire-speed performance that provides a secure network foundation optimized for data, wireless, and voice. Built-in advanced security features help ensure that your devices and network are protected. Product Type: Ethernet SwitchInterfaces/PortsTotal Number of Network Ports: 24Uplink Port: YesPort/Expansion Slot Details: 24 x Fast Ethernet Network2 x Gigabit Ethernet UplinkMedia & PerformanceMedia Type Supported: Twisted PairEthernet Technology: Fast