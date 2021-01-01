From cisco systems, inc.
Cisco WAP581 Wireless-AC Dual Radio Wave 2 Access Point with 2.5 GbE LAN (WAP581-A-K9)
Provides cost-effective 802.11ac Wave 2 connectivity with speeds up to 2.8 Gbps Supports 4 x 4 multi-user multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) technology on 5.0-GHz radio and 3 x 3 MIMO technology on 2.4-GHz radio for maximum performance Supports Dual Gigabit Ethernet (2.5G and 1G) LAN with Energy Efficient Ethernet and link aggregation Supports both Power over Ethernet (PoE) and AC power with external power adapter Supports Social Media login for guests (Google and Facebook) Cisco Umbrella integration to protect wireless devices from malware and phishing Offers captive portal that enables highly secure guest access with customized roles and rights Supported by the new Cisco® FindIT Network Management platform for easy management, monitoring and control Limited lifetime warranty