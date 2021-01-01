From vito
Cisco VWIC2-1MFT-T1/E1 VWIC2-1MFT-T1/E1 1-Port Multiflex Trunk Interface Card
General InformationManufacturer: Cisco Systems, IncManufacturer Part Number: VWIC2-1MFT-T1/E1Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. cisco. comBrand Name: CiscoProduct Model: VWIC2-1MFT-T1/E1Product Name: VWIC2-1MFT-T1/E1 1-Port Multiflex Trunk Interface CardMarketing Information: The VWIC2-1MFT-T1/E1 1-Port Multi flex Trunk Interface Card supports data and voice applications on the Cisco 1721 (data only), 1751 and 1760 Modular Access Routers, the Cisco 2600XM Multi service Router, the Cisco 2691 Multi service Platform, the Cisco 3662 Telco Versatile DCN Access Platform, the Cisco 3725 and 3745 Multi service Routers, and the Cisco 1841 (data only), 2801, 2811, 2821, 2851, 3825, and 3845 Integrated Services Routers. The Cisco MFT VWIC2 combines WAN-interface-card (WIC) and voice-interface-card (VIC) functions to provide unparalleled flexibility, versatility, and investment protection through its many uses. Product Type: Voice/WAN Interface CardTechnical InformationApplication/Usage: