From startech

Cisco SFP-10G-BXU-I Compatible SFP+ Module - 10GBase-BX Fiber Optical Transceiver Upstream (SFP-10G-BXU-I-ST) by Startech

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

10 Gbps LC

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com