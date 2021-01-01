From cisco systems, inc.
Cisco Business CBS110-5T-D Unmanaged Switch, 5 Port GE, Desktop, Ext PS, Limited Lifetime Protection (CBS110-5T-D-NA)
SWITCH PORTS: 5 -Port 10/100/1000 SIMPLE: Plug-and-play without a need for IT know-how or support. FLEXIBLE: Extensive portfolio provides ultimate flexibility from 5 to 24 ports and PoE combinations PERFORMANCE: Gigabit Ethernet and integrated quality-of-service (QoS) intelligence optimize delay-sensitive services and improve overall network performance INNOVATIVE DESIGN: Elegant and compact design, ideal for installation outside of wiring closet such as retail stores, open plan offices, and classrooms