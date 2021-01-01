Cirque LED Pendant Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (PD82548-WH)

The Cirque LED Pendant Light from Kuzco Lighting is a pronounced minimalist design with a form that gives foyers or kitchen islands a true focal point. Suspended with a neat circular canopy and slim tubing, the shape of the framework is highlighted by the contrast between its slender contours and open negative space. Its enduring aluminum ring is lined along the inside with a flexible silicon-rubber diffuser. LEDs paired with the diffuser generate a radiant, glare-free glow that silhouettes the structure. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Circle. Color: White. Finish: White