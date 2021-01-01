Cirque LED Large Chrome 3000K Flushmount by Tech Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Chrome - (700CQLC-LED3)

With an attractive simplicity, ample size and gentle power, the Cirque LED Large Chrome 3000K Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Tech Lighting will make a stylish addition to any customers ceiling lighting configuration. Sculpted into an appealing cylindrical shape, the piece features a Frosted Glass shade that the LED light shines through with elegance and grace. The Chrome frame that encircles the piece gives it a nice industrial touch that contrasts with the glacial beauty of the shade. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome