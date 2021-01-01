Cirque Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Metallics - Finish: Grey - (104203-1006)

The Cirque Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge is a bold interior lighting piece suitable for application in both commercial and residential living spaces. One of the more prominent aspects of the piece is its four tapered steel petals that delicately nestle and shield each candelabra lamp. Viewed from afar, the piece resembles a slight gyroscope profile that enables the lighting aspects to act as one cohesive illumination experience. This piece is best suited for areas like entryways, dining spaces, and living rooms. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Globe. Color: Metallics. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting