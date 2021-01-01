Circulus Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Schonbek - Color: Polished - Finish: Polished - (DR1401N-401H)

The Circulus Flush Mount Ceiling Light Ceiling Light by Schonbek Lighting is a sophisticated addition to spaces. A luxurious cascade of crystal and metallic rings are layered together and punctuated with radiant octagonal faceted crystals. Suspended from a decorative crown, this piece sparkles from top to bottom with a delicate yet dramatic appeal as light reflects and refracts throughout it. Rich and inviting, the warm metallics and dazzling crystals lend interior spaces a brilliant touch. Schonbek lighting is offered in four distinctive collections, all grounded in a sense of classicism and crafted with the greatest attention to quality and detail. Their styles â€“ American Traditional, American Romantic, American Rustic, and American Contemporary â€“ complement a range of architectural and interior designs. Most importantly, Schonbeks collections enhance the creation of spaces that express the unique spirit of those who call them home. Spaces for the celebration of lifes grandest occasions as well as its most cherished private moments. Shape: Cluster. Color: Polished. Finish: Stainless Steel