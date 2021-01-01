43mm Circular Polarizing CPL Lens Filter 1Peak

SUPERB ANTI-REFLECTION Cuts out 99.9% of polarised/reflected light for better contrast and true colour balance. Adjust the level of polarisation by rotating rim. 1PEAK Made with premium Japanese optical glass for excellent clarity. Suited for entry-level lenses. 12 LAYER NANO-COATING Provides neutral colour balance, reduces lens flare, and removes ghosting. Backed by our lifetime warranty. NO VIGNETTING Consciously designed durable magnalium rims are double-threaded for stacking and slim profile to avoid vignetting. We recommend our SCHOTT glass 3Peak range for telephoto lenses. PLANT 5 TREES Buying with helps fund local communities to plant 5 trees in areas affected by deforestation help us reforest the world, one product at a time.