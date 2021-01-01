Circular Curved Console Table

1. Romanesque Style: The circular curved design at both ends, as well as the plain craft lines, make this console table with the characteristics of Romanesque. The detail of each part of the craft is also particularly rigorous and exquisite. Layer design at the edge of the desktop and double layer design at the bottom plate edge reflect the delicacy of classical art. Both ends of conical table legs made the adornment of hourglass design, it integrates the characteristics of the architecture. That presents a solemn and elegant appearance features.2. Two Top Drawers & Open Style Shelf: The curved ends of this console table are enclosed, and the two top drawers are arranged in the middle part. The drawer panels are well shaped with wooden skin lines, and consistent with the style of both ends. Earthy round handles match the drawers perfectly, and these details delivering a retro and simple atmosphere. Open design shelf makes the whole table looks compact and gorgeous. This design offer large storage space as well.3. Solid Wood Frame & Legs: This elegant console table not only has classical looking, but also would be a stable and durable furniture in your usage. The frame of this console table is made of pine wood and the legs of it is made of acacia wood, with MDF boards as auxiliary material, this console table would be a long-term usage furniture with beautiful appearance. These conical table legs can offer sufficient load-bearing capacity to meet your daily needs for storage and decorations.4. Ample Storage Space & Load-bearing Capacity: This exquisite and compact console table offer large space to accommodate the daily necessities and decorations, though it would have made a fine ornament in itself. Tabletop, two top drawers and open style shelf can support delicate vase, lamp, storage basket, sundries, and etc. This retro design console table would be a useful furniture in your house. The load-bearing capacity of tabletop and bottom plate are 133lbs and 56lbs respectively. The amount of the same parameter of each top drawer is 11lbs.5. Simple Assembly & Safety: Such a beautiful and classical design console table has a simple installation process to allow you can use the product as soon as possible. Only need to link the bottom plate and four legs together to complete the installation process. It takes little time to work it out by adult. The unique shape arc frame has another advantage, that is safe. This arc frame would not be damaged easily and it’s not easy for kids and the elderly to get hurt when they hit this table. Table Base Color: Blue, Table Top Color: Brown