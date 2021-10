Grandeur Circulaire Single Dummy Door Knob with Grande Victorian Knob - Timeless Bronze - 809932

Grandeur CIRGVC_SD_NA Circulaire Solid Brass Rose Single Dummy Door Knob with Grande Victorian Knob Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Crafted with solid brassHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on doors with no cross boreCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightHandle Height: 2-11/16"Handle Width: 1-5/8"Handle Projection: 2-13/16"Trim Height: 2-11/16"Trim Width: 2-11/16"Material: Brass Timeless Bronze