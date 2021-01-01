Grandeur Circulaire Privacy Door Knobset with Hyde Park Knob - Vintage Brass - 820332

Grandeur CIRHYD_PRV_238 Circulaire Solid Brass Rose Privacy Door Knob Set with Hyde Park Knob and 2-3/8" Backset Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.Features:Crafted with solid brass and porcelainHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on standard prepared doorsIncludes a 2-3/8" backset and square corner latchCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish WarrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American's with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible, Left or RightHandle Height: 2-5/16"Handle Width: 2-5/16"Handle Projection: 2-15/16"Trim Height: 2-11/16"Trim Width: 2-11/16"Locking Mechanism: Trim LockLatch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass, Porcelain Vintage Brass