Circle of Life Decorative Bird Feeder

This charming bird feeder wreath is 'for the birds"! Decorated with 3 natural bell cups that you can fill with birdseed. Hang this wreath outside in a protected location but as the entire wreath is designed to be used by the birds as food and nesting material, it will last for 3-6 months at most. Dried flowers are a natural product; over time these once-living materials continue to lose moisture...changes in texture and color are normal and expected. Birdseed not included.