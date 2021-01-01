Estiluz Circ Outdoor LED Table Lamp - Color: Black

Enliven porch, patio, and more with the intriguing lines of the Circ Outdoor LED Table Lamp by Estiluz. A Nahtrang Studio design made in Spain, it takes inspiration from the colorful chaos of the circus, while using a three-legged table made from wrought-iron to hold single wet-listed lamp offset from its center point. A diagonal rod that can be used as an accent or handle to easily relocate the small fixture emerges from below the disc surface at an angle, while the lamping is mellowed by a globe shade of partially-opaque polyethylene, pushing back shadows and darkness with a pleasant glow. Finish: Black