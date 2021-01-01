Elica Cingoli 600 CFM 42" Wide Island Range Hood w/ HUSH System & CFM Reduction System - ECN642S3

Elica ECN6423 160 - 600 CFM 42 Inch Wide Island Range Hood with HUSH System and CFM Reduction System Features: 600 CFM blower is ideal for quickly clearing your kitchen of unwanted heat and odors Includes dishwasher-safe micro hole filters Two 2.5-watt LED lights for pristine cooking surface illumination Glass multi-function touch controls are hidden when the hood is off for style and ease of use Gleaming stainless steel with modern black glass front panel complements other appliances well Recirculation kit is available if ducting out is not an option Two-year limited warranty provided by manufacturer Product Technologies: HUSH System: An exclusive sound deadening technology that effectively reduces sound levels up to 35% more than other comparable range hoods CFM Reduction System: CFM Reduction System (CRS) is an exclusive feature to Elica hoods which enables the user to reduce the maximum blower CFM directly in the glass touch control. This feature allows users to meet local code requirements with ease. LED Lighting: LED lighting is undoubtedly the smartest energy saving solution. Expected life of over twenty hours proves to be a remarkable advantage over other bulb types. Dim-Light: The dimmer allows you to adjust the brightness of your lights as you wish. With Elica, lighting is customized in a discreet, personal, and practical way to contribute to creating the perfect kitchen atmosphere. Specifications: CFM: 160, 280, 470, 600 Sones: 2.36, 6 Speeds: 4 Duct Size: 6" Round Duct Discharge: Vertical Bulb Type: LED Width: 42" Depth: 25-3/16" Height: 1-15/16" Ceiling Height: 91-3/16" to 120" Height Above Cooktop: 24" to 36" Voltage: 120V Wattage: 530W Watts Per Bulb: 2.5W Island Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel