Noble House Cindy Walnut Queen Bed Frame, Brown

Transform your sleeping space into one of exceptional style, giving you and your home an unforgettable experience. From a polished wood construction to its open slat design, our queen-size headboard will have you sleeping in sophistication. This headboard set offers a chic focal point for your bedroom, featuring natural colors and transitional design, giving your decor a refined atmosphere. With multiple wood slats that cut out the need for a box spring, this set offers timeless elegance for your home decor while providing you maximum support. Color: Walnut.