From east urban home
Cincinnati Animal Print Orange/Black Area Rug
Advertisement
This rug is single-sided print, hemmed 4 sides with a durable tread pattern on the surface. From your dining room to your entryway, to your bedroom or living room, this versatile rug can go anywhere in your house. Woven and printed in the USA. Adorned with complementary artwork, this chic design will perfectly match your home's flavour. Machine wash - cold water - gentle cycle - do not bleach - dry flat. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'