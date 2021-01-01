Cinch Straps with Stainless Steel Metal Ring Buckle Reusable Durable Hook and Loop Multipurpose Securing Straps 34 x 8 8 Pack Plus 2 Bonus Original.

HEAVY DUTY - Made from tough, durable 100% nylon with strong gripping hook and loop nylon material combined with the highest quality grade stainless steel buckle. QUALITY - Parts are stitched together for superior strength - no adhesives! Constructed of durable strong gripping hook and loop material. Will withstand weather and stainless steel buckle won't rust! MULTI-PURPOSE - Perfect for organizing and securing bundles of items in your home, garage, office, truck or boat! SIZES - Available in different lengths and sizes to suit your exact needs. Multiple straps can be combined together to extend their lengths. See images and description for sizes. Don't see the size you need? Please let us know what you are looking for. GUARANTEE: Try it risk free! If you are not satisfied in any way, simply return it for a full refund.