KOHLER Cimarron 30.5 in. x 29 in. 2-Piece 1.28 GPF Single Flush Elongated Toilet in Ice Grey
This Water Sense-labeled high-efficiency toilet delivers water conservation and easy installation in a sleek, skirted design. The Cimarron 2-piece skirted toilet utilizes KOHLER patented new ReadyLock installation system for easier, more intuitive installation. The skirted trap way installs to the floor flange and attaches to the toilet, eliminating the need to drill holes for a standard 12 in. rough in while offering the same secure installation as non-skirted toilets. Color: Ice Grey.