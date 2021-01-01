Cilindro Color Self-Watering Indoor/Outdoor Planter by Lechuza - Color: Black (13953)

The Cilindro Color Self-Watering Indoor/Outdoor Planter from Lechuza adds a stylish touch to the dÃ©cor of modern homes. Usable indoors and outdoors, this piece features a tall, cylindrical silhouette able to house a variety of plants. A sleek striped design is present on the surface, and a reservoir within the piece allows the plants to be self-watered as needed. Wonderfully innovative in design both inside and out, Lechuza's line of self-watering planters are making metaphorical waves the world over. Originating from a concept by the company's owner who wanted a stylish planters with long-term irrigation for his own private use, the resulting product has inspired both professional interior landscapers and consumers alike.Featuring a sub-irrigation system hidden by the beautiful outer shell, Lechuza planters are available in many different shapes and sizes from low and long to tall and statuesque. Designed and made in Germany, Lechuza is commited to environmental responsible manufacturing. Color: Black.