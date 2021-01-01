Ciera Plastic Cube Bookcase

This compact bookcase brings smart storage with an elegant twist to any corner of your home. This freestanding lucite shelving is resistant to chipping and scratching, and shows off all your favorite books, magazines, and decorative objects, with each shelf accommodating up to 15 lbs. Rolling casters allow you to move this shelving from room to room with ease. This item comes with wall mounting hardware to ensure stability, and it arrives fully assembled, so you can start using it right away. It makes a statement in any glam or contemporary space. Size: (2 Shelves) 27.8” H x 15.75” W x 11.81”D