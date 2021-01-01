Lush Decor Ciel Tassel Lace Cotton Blend Shower Curtain, 72x72, Neutral, Single

Outfit your bathroom with thisCiel Tassel Shower Curtain Lush Decor. It's simple yet elegant design offers textured styling to update your master bathroom or guest bathroom. The horizontal rows of tassels give this linen shower curtain a neutral boho look that will enhance the space. It's made of soft 100 percent cotton to provide long lasting use. This 72x72 shower curtain is recommended for hand washing to maintain its beauty. It's ideal for those who want to keep their home decor understated and subtle while exuding a bit of elegance. This bathroom curtain will fit any standard-sized bathtub or shower area. With a buttonhole design across its top, it's quick and easy to put into place with shower rings or hooks, which are sold separately.