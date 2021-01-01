Ove Decors Cider III-3 LED Light Vanity Wall Sconce, with Glass Cylinder Shade and Crystal Finish

HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS: Our Cider III wall sconce vanity light features a staintless steel rectangular mounting base. This wall vanity light comes in clear glass annealed shades. DIMENSIONS: This vanity light comes in 20 1/1 inches Width x 5 13/16 inches Depth x 4 3/4 inches Height. DEFINE YOUR STYLE: We’re betting the Cider III 3-light vanity wall sconce by OVE Decors will be the crown jewel of your bathroom! With its reflective mirrored back, polished stainless-steel sconce arms, glass cylinder shades and glorious diamond-faceted crystal tiaras encircling the 3 warm white lights, the Cider is always the belle of the ball. TRUE ILLUMINATION: Our vanity light works with 3 x AC COB LED bulbs. Beam Angle: 120°. Light Output: 1410 lm/Bulb. Wattage: 15 W. Average life: 15000 hours. OVE : cETL certification. Some Assembly Required, Includes all assembly and hardware parts for ease of installation., Manufacturer: Ove Decors