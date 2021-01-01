Artistic Weavers Cicero Ash Gray 10 ft. x 10 ft. Round Indoor Area Rug

Upgrade the atmosphere of your home with the gorgeous Artistic Weavers 10 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug. This tufted rug has a classic style, adding a refined touch to your floor. It has stain-resistant fabrics and features color fade-resistant materials, ensuring that it will not discolor. With a 100% wool design, this tufted rug retains heat and keeps your house warm. It does not emit VOC gases, so it is a non-toxic choice for your living area. Designed with elements of gray, this rug adds to the soft and chic atmosphere of your space. It has an oriental motif, which adds an elaborate touch to your home decor. Color: Ash Gray.