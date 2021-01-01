Eglo Ciara Springs Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light

Advertisement
Modestly elegant, stylistically minimalistic. The Ciara Springs Wall Sconce by Eglo boasts a steel frame with clean contours and a sleek, cube-shaped frosted glass shade to soften the incandescent light source (bulb not included). More than one finish option also gives you the chance to match your established design motif. Install this sconce in an entryway, bedroom or next to a vanity and enjoy increased visibility and relaxation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel