Ciara Springs 4 Light Chandelier Bronze/White - EGLO

Ideal for illuminating your space, the Ciara Springs four light Chandelier by Eglo boasts a sleek metal frame with a brushed nickel finish that is strong and simple, holding cube shaped frosted white glass shades to soften the light. This sphere-shaped chandelier would make a stylish addition to a variety of interior themes. The durable metal construction boasts a modern nickel finish for exceptional versatility. Thanks to its adjustable chain, cord, this piece can easily adapt to ceilings of any height. It's a great option to make an impression in a foyer, entry hall, dining and living rooms, bedrooms as well as kitchen. It featured an openwork durable metal sphere to house three lights in the central display enough illumination. Just to give a luxurious presence to your sweet home!