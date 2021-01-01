Ciao LED Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Black - (E2G1937251)

The Ciao LED Pendant Light from Huxe is a gracefully carved piece like a precise sculpture polished and shining for the modern home. Two dome caps sandwich the body of the piece, creating a distinct start and endpoint. A series of arms wave and flow between both ends, expressing a sense of purposeful motion as they arc. One side of the arms is acrylic, with an energy-efficient LED module running alongside it. The warm, even glow of the LEDs elevates the piece and the room, presenting a tasteful silhouette that unites the space. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Black