Tramontina - Churrasco Barbecue Skewer - Wide

Get the most out of your barbecue with this Churrasco skewer from Tramontina. Made from stainless steel, this skewer has a 'V' shape to ensure the meat doesn't rotate as you move it and cook it. Finished with a smooth wooden handle, it's a barbecue staple to help you create mouth-watering morsels. Key features: * Wide skewer * Material: stainless steel, wood * Dimensions: L65cm * Stainless steel skewer * In a 'V' shape to ensure meat doesn't rotate * Handle with care & keep out of reach of children * Handle made from FSC certified wood * Made in Brazil * Dishwasher safe * Age restricted item - you must be over 18 years old to purchase