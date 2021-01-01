From jeffrey court
Jeffrey Court Churchill White Split Face 11.75 in. x 12.625 in. x 13 mm Splitface Textured Marble Mosaic Tile, Whites
With its textured, unglazed surface and its slight shade variations, the Jeffrey Court 11.75 in. x 12.5 in. Churchill White Split Face Mosaic Tile nicely complements a variety of decorative styles and adds a level of design sophistication to any expanse. This mosaic can be installed alongside stone or ceramic field tiles (sold separately) to create a coordinated look. Mesh-mounted mosaics can be used as a whole sheet or cut to make affordable feature strips. A penetrating sealer is recommended before grouting. Color: Whites.