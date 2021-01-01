From carla's corner store
Carla's Corner Store Church has Left The Building Funny Christian Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Church has left the building funny christian quote for those who love church and want to be funny. Wear yours now. Great novelty gift for your pastor or for a fellow church member, be funny and love God at the same time with this apparel gift tee. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only