From myth legend cryptozoology chupacabra of mexico
Myth Legend Cryptozoology Chupacabra of Mexico Chupacabra Stands Fangs Bared Red Eyes Scary Horror Design Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Senor Chupacabra the goat blood sucker who some say haunts Latin America with vampire teeth searching for the blood of goats and cattle. A legendary creature of folklore, many have seen the evidence the Cupacabra lives Cryptozoology and paranormal mystery fans will enjoy El Chupacabra in their collection. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only