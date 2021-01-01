From mainstays
Mainstays Chunky Chenille Yarn, 31.7 yd, Light Pink, 100% Polyester, Super Bulky, Pack of 4
Super bulky knitting yarn is easy to work withChunky chenille yarn is perfect for many types of knittingIdeal for beginning knitters and experts alikeIncludes a pattern on the inside labelMakes completing large projects easyGreat for creating warm blankets, scarves, hats, sweaters, and moreIncludes 31.7 yards of chunky chenille yarnAvailable in Vanilla Dream, Soft Silver, Corsair, Light Pink, Charcoal, Metropolis Burgundy, Aqua, and BlackDurable 100% polyester constructionEasy to care for: Machine wash cold. Dry flat in shade. Do not bleach. Do not iron. Do not tumble dry. Do not dry clean.