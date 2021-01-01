Tiny Tiger Chunks in EXTRA Gravy Salmon & Whitefish Recipe Grain-Free Canned Cat Food, 3-oz, case of 24

Feed your cat’s biggest dreams with a bowlful of delicious, grain-free nutrition. Tiny Tiger Chunks in Extra Gravy recipes deliver the protein your mighty feline needs to perform at his best, with real salmon and whitefish as the top ingredients. It’s a complete and balanced diet in every can, and a total showstopper when it comes to flavor and nutrition. Cats love the taste of real fish in savory gravy and you can feel good knowing each bite packs the nutrients he needs to stay in tip-top shape, like vitamins, minerals and essential amino acids like taurine. Plus, there’s real broth to add healthy hydration, and never any grains like corn, wheat or soy. Open up a can and feed the stripes within!