Does your dog love to play fetch? As soon as he gives you the ball back he's ready for you to throw it again! While you love seeing your dog happy and fit you're not thrilled about having to pick up a ball covered in dog saliva. Instead of having to pick up your dog's toy ball with your hands pick it up instead with the Chuckit! Sport 26L Ball Launcher. Not only can you pick up the toy ball but you can also throw it for longer distances and watch your dog take off! Make playtime even more fun with your dog and the Chuckit! Sport 26L Ball Launcher.