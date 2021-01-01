From chuckit!
Chuckit! Junior Launcher Dog Toy, 18in, Medium Ball
The Chuckit! Junior Launcher 18M revamps the classic game of fetch by enhancing your throwing speed and distance with less effort. Measuring 18 inches in length, the Chuckit! Jr Ball Launcher is portable for fun on-the-go. No more touching slobbery balls! The launcher's cupped end securely grasps the ball, helping your hands stay clean no matter how messy playtime gets. Includes one Chuckit! Tennis Ball and is also compatible with standard tennis balls.