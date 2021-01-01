Make fetch happen with the Chuckit! Fetch Flight! This flexible flyer dog toy features a unique EZ Grip design that makes it easier to pick up for you and your dog, while the rubber pyramid structure provides a softer grip on your dog's mouth. A durable inner sail flexes with each flight, allowing for better loft during play. Easy to clean and long-lasting, the bright colors provide increased visibility to help prevent the Fetch Flight from getting lost.