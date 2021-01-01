Elkay CHSB17162 16-3/4" Single Basin Wall Mounted Stainless Steel Utility Sink 2 Faucet Holes Fixture Utility Sink Stainless Steel

Elkay CHSB17162 16-3/4" Single Basin Wall Mounted Stainless Steel Utility Sink Product Features:Single basin design provides maximum workspaceCovered under limited lifetime residentialConstructed of 20 premium grade stainless steel - guaranteed to never rust or corrodeWall mounted installation allows for extra space underneathCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilitySpecifications:Height: 13" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 15-1/2" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 16-3/4" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 9-1/4" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 12" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 6" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Wall MountedNumber of Faucet Holes: 2Drain Outlet Connection: 2-3/16" Stainless Steel 2 Faucet Holes